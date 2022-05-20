UiPath (PATH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, UiPath (PATH) closed at $17.41, marking a +1.63% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had lost 5.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 13.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 12.5%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UiPath as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be June 1, 2022. On that day, UiPath is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 350%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $226.03 million, up 21.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of -125% and +21.51%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. UiPath currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

