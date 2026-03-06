UiPath (PATH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

UiPath (PATH) closed at $11.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.68% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.95%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.59%.

Shares of the enterprise automation software developer witnessed a loss of 4.39% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 0.42%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.58%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of UiPath in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on March 11, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.25, down 3.85% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $464.86 million, reflecting a 9.73% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $1.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.42% and +11.52%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for UiPath. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, UiPath boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, UiPath is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.44, so one might conclude that UiPath is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that PATH has a PEG ratio of 0.63 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 136, this industry ranks in the bottom 45% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

