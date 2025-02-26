UiPath (PATH) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The latest trading session saw UiPath (PATH) ending at $12.73, denoting a +0.79% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had lost 16.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 3.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.26% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of UiPath in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on March 12, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.19, showcasing a 13.64% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $424.75 million, showing a 4.81% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. UiPath is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note UiPath's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.18. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.3 of its industry.

Investors should also note that PATH has a PEG ratio of 1.36 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. PATH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.