UiPath (PATH) and Weave Communications (WEAV) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and he has two more stocks for your aggressive growth radar screen.

First up is UiPath PATH which is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it sports a great growth divergence with a solid growth score of a and a weak value score of F. Whenever Brian sees a strong growth score and a weak value score he knows he is on the right path as value investors are looking for different things than growth investors are looking for.

We review the earnings history, earnings estimate revisions, growth profile and valuation before we take a look at the chart. For PATH Brian notes that this stock was often found on Google searches when investors were looking for AI stocks earlier in the year. The stock has come in quite a bit and now is a good time to put this stock on your aggressive growth radar screen.

Weave Communications WEAV is also a a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it too has a wonderful growth divergence. This stock is in the communication sector which has been rather strong of late so for that reason alone it should be on your aggressive growth radar screen.

WEAV has been posting quarters with negative earnings over the last several quarters but that could change by the end of this year. 2025 has earnings estimates reaching up to $0.10 per share and investors love to be in stocks that go from losing money to making money.

WEAV is looking for 15% topline growth in 2024 and again in 2025, but those numbers might be a little light as the company was able to post 20% revenue growth in the most recent quarter.

