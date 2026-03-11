UiPath Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - UiPath Inc. (PATH) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $104.46 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $51.79 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, UiPath Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $164.32 million or $0.30 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.6% to $481.10 million from $423.64 million last year.

UiPath Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $104.46 Mln. vs. $51.79 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $481.10 Mln vs. $423.64 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 395 M To $ 400 M

