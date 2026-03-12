UiPath Fell on Good News—That Could Be the Opportunity

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on the path to a full market reversal because its March price pullback is an irrational response to good news. The company's Q4 fiscal year 2026 (FY2026) results topped expectations, with 13.4% revenue growth and net income more than doubling, yet shares pulled back.

The likely outcome is that accelerating adoption of agentic AI, as reflected in new guidance targets, will drive accelerating growth and outperformance over the coming quarters, resulting in bullish cycles and an uptrend in the stock's price.

Technically, the setup resembles a head-and-shoulders reversal. Because the pattern is skewed to the downside, there is a risk that this market enters a trading range before making the full reversal, but the bottom appears to be in.

Critical support sits at $10.75, with resistance near $12.25 likely to be tested if not broken soon. In the longer term, a move above $13.50 would be a more bullish signal, taking the market above the pattern's initial shoulder and setting it up for a sustainable rally.

Market Data Reflects Support and Accumulation of PATH Stock

Analysts' responses to the earnings report were mixed, with some focusing on potentially cautious guidance, prompting them to trim price targets. The flipside is that other analysts upgraded the stock, citing strong net-new annual recurring revenue growth, free cash flow, and the impact of the company’s agentic AI shift. The shift is significant, as the company transitions from traditional rules-based automation to thinking, reasoning AI agents capable of performing more complex tasks.

Although mixed, the response aligns with trends suggesting this stock is buyable. The 18 analysts tracked by MarketBeat rate it a Hold, with a consensus price target near $15. That implies roughly 30% upside for this market, sufficient to put it back above its 150-day exponential moving average (EMA). The 150-day EMA is a key indicator of market sentiment, reflecting the activity of long-term holders, buy-and-hold investors, and institutions.

Institutional data is noteworthy because it reveals the group owning more than 60% of the stock, providing solid support, and accumulating shares in 2026. While the balance of activity has been bullish for three consecutive quarters, the first quarter of calendar 2026 is notable because total activity spiked along with the buying pace. The buying pace in the first two months of Q1 approached $3 bought for each $2 sold and may accelerate, given the discounted share prices. Early price action suggests that someone is buying this dip.

Under the Hood: UiPath's Q4 Was Better Than the Stock Suggests

Beneath the headline numbers, the quarter's strength was broad-based across licenses, subscriptions, and services, driven by new client growth and retention. Annual recurring revenue grew by a net 11%, underpinned by a 7% increase in retention revenue. Margins were also strong, experiencing leverage and quality improvements. Cash flow was robust, with free cash flow of $182 million (38% of revenue) and 100% conversion.

Free cash flow is a significant factor as this tech company is not only profitable but already returning capital to its investors. The stock does not pay dividends, but the company buys back shares, reducing the count by an aggressive 3.8% in FY2026. The pace of buybacks may slow in FY2027 but will likely remain strong, as the company announced a fresh $500 million buyback authorization to replace the now-used billion-dollar authorization.

UiPath’s balance sheet provides no red flags for investors. The highlights include a small reduction in cash and current assets, offset by increases in total assets. The net result is increased equity and persistently low leverage, with total liabilities less than one times equity and just over one times cash. The company is in a fortress position, able to invest as needed to support its strategy. Catalysts this year include the integration of WorkFusion, which enhances its agentic capabilities, product innovation, and the accelerating adoption of agentic AI.

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