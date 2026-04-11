UiPath (BIT:1PATH) Price Target Decreased by 15.42% to 12.64

The average one-year price target for UiPath (BIT:1PATH) has been revised to €12.64 / share. This is a decrease of 15.42% from the prior estimate of €14.95 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €10.90 to a high of €16.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.71% from the latest reported closing price of €8.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 558 funds or institutions reporting positions in UiPath. This is an decrease of 166 owner(s) or 22.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1PATH is 0.32%, an increase of 20.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.40% to 325,627K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Polygon Management holds 17,450K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,950K shares , representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PATH by 98.80% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 8,876K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,307K shares , representing a decrease of 16.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PATH by 13.11% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 8,667K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,862K shares , representing a decrease of 25.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PATH by 5.63% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,500K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,972K shares , representing an increase of 20.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PATH by 48.83% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 7,399K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,465K shares , representing an increase of 66.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1PATH by 145.69% over the last quarter.

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