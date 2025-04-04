UI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $271.90, changing hands as low as $267.48 per share. Ubiquiti Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UI's low point in its 52 week range is $104.24 per share, with $469.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $272.70.

