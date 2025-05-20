UHT Downgraded to Neutral Amid Leasing & Rate Pressures

Universal Health Realty Income Trust UHT has been downgraded to a “Neutral” rating from “Outperform,” reflecting rising headwinds to growth, weakening profitability and reduced leasing momentum. While UHT continues to offer stable dividends and resilient cash flows, tightening financial flexibility, tenant concentration risk and a lack of visible earnings catalysts now constrain upside potential. The company’s disciplined operations and healthcare-centric portfolio remain appealing, but a reassessment of risk/reward dynamics points to a more cautious near-term outlook.

Stable Leasing Supports UHT’s Recurring Revenues

UHT’s core leasing performance remains steady, underpinned by long-term tenant contracts. In the first quarter of 2025, lease revenues declined 2.2% year over year to $22.7 million, mostly due to lower tenant reimbursements. However, base rents held firm, and bonus rents from McAllen Medical Center increased 4.3% to $817,000. The company’s most significant tenant, Universal Health Services (UHS), accounted for about 40% of revenues and continues to operate under contracts with embedded escalators and multi-year terms. UHS recently extended two Texas free-standing emergency department leases through 2030 and maintains compounded rent escalations on several properties, reinforcing long-term income stability.

Dividend Yield Remains Appealing for UHT

UHT offers a forward dividend yield of approximately 7.43%, backed by healthy coverage metrics. The company paid a first-quarter dividend of $0.735 per share, funded comfortably by $11.9 million in Funds from Operations (FFO), which covered the $10.2 million distribution at a 1.17 ratio. Although FFO per share declined 3.9% to $0.86, operating cash flow remained stable at $11.6 million, enabling $1.9 million in internally funded capital expenditures. With a 1.40% dividend CAGR since 2019, UHT maintains its track record as a reliable income vehicle, though declining profitability introduces pressure on future payout growth.

Interest Rate Hedging Mitigates Expense Volatility for UHT

Interest costs rose 2.7% year over year to $4.7 million in the first quarter, driven by higher average borrowing rates. However, Universal Health Realty’s proactive use of fixed-rate swaps helped reduce its average effective borrowing rate to 5.935%, down from 6.96% in the prior year. The company currently hedges $165 million in notional debt through 2028 at favorable fixed rates, generating $773,000 in swap settlements this quarter. These hedges cushion the impact of rising interest rates, though they only cover part of UHT’s total $349.5 million debt exposure.

Soft Leasing Activity & Concentration Risk Weigh on UHT’s Outlook

Leasing activity remained muted in the first quarter of 2025, with no acquisitions and lower occupancy levels across several medical office buildings. Revenues from UHS facilities declined 3.9% to $8.3 million, and total revenues dropped 2.4% to $24.5 million. UHS leases represent a concentration risk, especially with expiring contracts at McAllen and Wellington Regional Medical Center in 2026. Several of these leases include purchase options and cross-default clauses, creating long-term uncertainty around asset retention and cash flow predictability.

Idle Assets Drag on UHT’s Performance

Two non-revenue-generating assets — the Evansville, IN, facility and a Chicago land parcel — continued to weigh on results, incurring $170,000 in direct expenses. Evansville has been vacant since 2019, and despite ongoing marketing efforts, there’s no sign of near-term leasing. These properties contribute to capital inefficiency and hinder return on invested capital, particularly in a high-interest-rate environment.

Variable Rate Exposure Adds Earnings Risk for UHT

Despite Universal Health Realty’s proactive use of interest rate swaps, a substantial portion of its debt remains tied to variable SOFR-based rates. As of the first quarter of 2025, the company had $349.5 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility, with only $165 million hedged through fixed-rate swaps. This leaves nearly $185 million exposed to future interest rate increases. If SOFR continues to rise or swap settlements become less favorable, interest expenses could escalate further, compressing earnings and reducing funds available for dividends or reinvestment. Given UHT’s already elevated leverage and tight FFO margins, this exposure presents a meaningful downside risk to profitability.

UHT’s Outlook

The downgrade to “Neutral” reflects increasing concerns over earnings compression, constrained financial flexibility and heavy reliance on a single tenant. Universal Health Realty remains a stable and defensive REIT with a long history of dividend payments and healthcare exposure. However, absent clear catalysts for growth or margin improvement, the stock now appears fairly valued. While suitable for income-focused investors, total return potential looks limited under current market conditions.

