UGI's Q4 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Fall Short of Estimates

UGI Corporation (UGI) reported a fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 operating loss of 23 cents per share, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 44 cents. The company reported a loss of 16 cents in the year-ago quarter.

GAAP loss per share in the fiscal fourth quarter was 6 cents compared with a loss of $1.27 in the year-ago quarter.

UGI reported fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings of $3.32 per share compared with $3.06 in fiscal 2024, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 8.5%.

Total Revenues of UGI

Revenues of $1.20 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 billion by 30.5%. The top line also decreased 3.6% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 billion.

UGI reported total revenues of $7.29 billion in fiscal 2025 compared with $7.21 billion in fiscal 2024, highlighting a year-over-year increase of 1.1%.

UGI Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

UGI Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | UGI Corporation Quote

Highlights of UGI’s Q4 Release

UGI invested $882 million in fiscal 2025, with 80% invested in the natural gas business, primarily in regulated utilities.

UGI’s interest expenses were $106 million compared with $98 million in the year-ago quarter.

UGI’s earnings before interest expense and income tax for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 were $19 million against the loss of $256 million in the year-ago quarter.

UGI’s Segmental Results

AmeriGas Propane: Operating income before interest expense and income taxes of $166 million in fiscal 2025 was up 16.9% from the year-ago level.

UGI International: Earnings before interest expense and income tax (EBIT) of $314 million in fiscal 2025 were down 2.8% from the year-ago level.

Midstream & Marketing: EBIT of $293 million in fiscal 2025 declined 6.4% from the year-ago level.

UGI Utilities: EBIT of $403 million in fiscal 2025 rose 0.8% from the year-ago level.

UGI's 2026 Guidance

UGI anticipates fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings to be in the range of $2.90-$3.15 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.21, higher than the company’s guided range.

The company plans to invest in the range of $1-$1.1 billion in fiscal 2026 to further strengthen its operations.

UGI’s long-term earnings growth rate is in the range of 5-7%. The company expected to invest in the range of $4.5 billion-$4.9 billion during fiscal 2026-2029.

UGI’s Zacks Rank

UGI currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS) reported third-quarter 2025 operating EPS of 44 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure was 29.4% higher than the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 34 cents.

ONE Gas recorded revenues of $379.1 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $383 million by 0.9%. However, the top line increased 11.4% from $340.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

Sempra Energy (SRE) reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.11, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents by 19.4%. The bottom line also rose 24.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 89 cents.

Sempra Energy’s total revenues of $3.15 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.22 billion by 2.2%. However, the top line increased 13.3% from $2.78 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (SWX) recorded third-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 6 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents by 33.3%. The bottom line also decreased from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 9 cents.

Operating revenues totaled $0.32 billion, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 billion by 14.5%. The top line also declined 70.6% from $1.08 billion reported in the prior-year quarter.

