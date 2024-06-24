Is UGI (UGI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

UGI (UGI) is a stock many investors are watching right now. UGI is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7.48 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 13.58. Over the past 52 weeks, UGI's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.80 and as low as 6.25, with a median of 8.01.

We also note that UGI holds a PEG ratio of 1.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. UGI's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.25. Over the last 12 months, UGI's PEG has been as high as 1.10 and as low as 0.78, with a median of 0.99.

Investors should also recognize that UGI has a P/B ratio of 1.03. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.11. Over the past 12 months, UGI's P/B has been as high as 1.37 and as low as 0.99, with a median of 1.14.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. UGI has a P/S ratio of 0.62. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.55.

Finally, investors should note that UGI has a P/CF ratio of 4.39. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. UGI's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 7.43. UGI's P/CF has been as high as 7.51 and as low as -71.19, with a median of -14.28, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in UGI's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that UGI is an impressive value stock right now.

