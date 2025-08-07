UGI (UGI) Q3 EPS Beats by 90%

Key Points Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) beat estimates by nearly 90%, coming in at $(0.01) versus the forecasted $(0.10), but GAAP revenue missed by 16.1%.

Net income (GAAP) dropped to $(163) million compared with $(48) million for Q3 FY2024, with segment EBITs declining sharply.

Guidance for FY2025 adjusted EPS was reaffirmed at the top of the $3.00–$3.15 range.

UGI (NYSE:UGI), a major distributor of propane and natural gas with large operations in both the United States and Europe, announced its Q3 FY2025 earnings on August 7, 2025. The most notable headline was a significant beat on adjusted earnings per share (Non-GAAP), with EPS at $(0.01) compared to the analysts' estimate of $(0.0973). However, GAAP revenue came in at $1.39 billion, below analyst expectations of $1.66 billion. The quarter also featured mixed results across business segments and highlighted ongoing cost pressures. Management reaffirmed its confidence by maintaining annual adjusted earnings guidance at the top of the FY2025 target range.

Metric Q3 2025 Q3 2025 Estimate Q3 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $(0.01) $(0.10) $0.06 (116.7%) Revenue $1.39 billion $1.66 billion $1.38 billion 0.7% Net Income $(163) million $(48) million (239.6%) Revenue – Utilities segment $287 million $257 million 11.7% Revenue – UGI International segment $437 million $455 million -4.0%

UGI’s Business and Strategic Focus

UGI operates as a diversified energy company active in propane, natural gas, and related services. Its footprint spans propane distribution in the U.S. through AmeriGas, utility services for residential and commercial markets, midstream & marketing operations handling gas logistics, and international liquid petroleum gas (LPG) sales in Europe.

Across these activities, the company is highly regulated, meaning rates and service standards are overseen by government authorities. To drive growth and maintain profitability, UGI focuses on regulatory outcomes, operational efficiency, and investing in infrastructure upgrades or modernization. Managing cost structures, navigating competitive markets, and adapting to environmental standards are vital for the company's near-term and long-term success.

Quarter Highlights and Segment Performance

The quarter revealed a mix of moderate positives and notable headwinds across UGI's business segments. The Utilities segment saw revenue climb 11.7%, thanks to colder weather. However, operating income (GAAP) fell by 22% due to a 12% rise in operating and administrative expenses and increased costs tied to infrastructure investment. Management highlighted the "continued distribution system capital expenditure activity" as central to these higher costs, showing that operational progress comes with near-term earnings drag.

The Midstream & Marketing unit recorded a 10% growth in revenue but faced a steep 37% fall in EBIT (GAAP). The decline was attributed mainly to the sale of the Hunlock Creek power asset, along with lower results from natural gas gathering and processing. Margin from gas marketing offered a partial offset but not enough to prevent the earnings shortfall. Capital spending in this area dropped by 25% as the company streamlined its portfolio.

Within the UGI International segment, revenue fell 4% and EBIT (GAAP) dropped 25%. Retail LPG volumes fell by 9%, driven by ongoing structural decline, conservation efforts, and the impact of warmer weather—temperatures were 16% higher than last year. Foreign exchange movements provided some help, adding around $10 million to results, but could not close the gap left by lower volumes and tighter margins.

AmeriGas Propane, UGI’s U.S. retail propane division, recorded a 2% fall in revenue and a flat total margin compared with the prior year. Retail gallons sold slid 3%. While management reported progress on operational processes and customer retention, volume attrition remains a challenge. Flat margins and unchanged EBIT illustrate the ongoing difficulty in turning around the AmeriGas business. Despite this, management continues to invest in process improvements, including delivery routing, customer segmentation, and supplier management.

Looking Ahead and Management Guidance

UGI leadership reaffirmed its financial outlook, expecting to reach the top of its previously issued FY2025 adjusted EPS target of $3.00–$3.15 per share. The company cited ongoing process improvements, successful asset sales (generating approximately $150 million), and a stronger balance sheet as supporting factors for its FY2025 guidance. Cost discipline and enhanced efficiency at AmeriGas and in portfolio management are the ongoing focus areas for management, but no adjustment was made to forward guidance during the quarter.

Investors should watch volume trends in both propane and LPG businesses, as energy transition and customer attrition present ongoing risks.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

