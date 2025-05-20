UGI Subsidiaries Announce $550 Mln Offering Of Senior Notes Due 2030

(RTTNews) - UGI Corp. (UGI), Tuesday announced that its subsidiaries, AmeriGas Partners, L.P. and AmeriGas Finance Corp. has decided to offer $550 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2030.

The companies intend to use the proceeds, along with existing cash, to redeem or repurchase in full the Issuers' 5.875 percent Senior Notes due 2026, including accrued interest thereon, and to pay related fees and expenses.

Currently, UGI is trading at $35.94, up 0.04 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

