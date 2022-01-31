UGI Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.22, changing hands as high as $45.30 per share. UGI Corp. shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UGI's low point in its 52 week range is $35.52 per share, with $48.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.20.

