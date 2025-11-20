UGI Corp. Q4 Loss Drops

(RTTNews) - UGI Corp. (UGI) revealed Loss for fourth quarter of -$13.00 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$13.00 million, or -$0.06 per share. This compares with -$273.00 million, or -$1.27 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.6% to $1.197 billion from $1.242 billion last year.

UGI Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$13.00 Mln. vs. -$273.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.06 vs. -$1.27 last year. -Revenue: $1.197 Bln vs. $1.242 Bln last year.

FY26 EPS Guidance $2.90 - $3.15

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.