UGI Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - UGI Corp. (UGI) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $479 million, or $2.19 per share. This compares with $496 million, or $2.30 per share, last year.

Excluding items, UGI Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $484 million or $2.21 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.81 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $2.666 billion from $2.467 billion last year.

UGI Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $479 Mln. vs. $496 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.19 vs. $2.30 last year. -Revenue: $2.666 Bln vs. $2.467 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.00 - $3.15

