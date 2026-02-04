UGI Corp. Profit Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - UGI Corp. (UGI) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $297 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $375 million, or $1.74 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $2.083 billion from $2.030 billion last year.

UGI Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $297 Mln. vs. $375 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.34 vs. $1.74 last year. -Revenue: $2.083 Bln vs. $2.030 Bln last year.

