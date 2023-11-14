UFPT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of UFP Technologies Inc. (Symbol: UFPT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $152.46, changing hands as high as $155.08 per share. UFP Technologies Inc. shares are currently trading up about 7.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UFPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UFPT's low point in its 52 week range is $103.6409 per share, with $205.0825 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $152.64.

