UFP Technologies (UFPT) Price Target Increased by 14.01% to 336.09

The average one-year price target for UFP Technologies (NasdaqCM:UFPT) has been revised to $336.09 / share. This is an increase of 14.01% from the prior estimate of $294.78 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $291.89 to a high of $388.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.00% from the latest reported closing price of $241.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 466 funds or institutions reporting positions in UFP Technologies. This is an decrease of 104 owner(s) or 18.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UFPT is 0.21%, an increase of 7.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.81% to 10,341K shares. The put/call ratio of UFPT is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 736K shares representing 9.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 642K shares , representing an increase of 12.72%.

Congress Asset Management holds 441K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 333K shares , representing an increase of 24.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPT by 55.76% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 436K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 450K shares , representing a decrease of 3.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPT by 16.19% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 310K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares , representing a decrease of 6.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UFPT by 6.89% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 267K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 254K shares , representing an increase of 5.09%.

