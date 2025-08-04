UFP Technologies, Inc. Reports Advance In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $17.18 million, or $2.21 per share. This compares with $13.55 million, or $1.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, UFP Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $19.39 million or $2.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 37.2% to $151.17 million from $110.17 million last year.

UFP Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $17.18 Mln. vs. $13.55 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.21 vs. $1.75 last year. -Revenue: $151.17 Mln vs. $110.17 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.