UFP Industries, Inc. Reveals Decline In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) reported earnings for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $50.77 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $78.75 million, or $1.30 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.2% to $1.46 billion from $1.59 billion last year.

UFP Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $50.77 Mln. vs. $78.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.89 vs. $1.30 last year. -Revenue: $1.46 Bln vs. $1.59 Bln last year.

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