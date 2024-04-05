The UFO Files: What We Know, What We Don’t, and Why It Matters

By ProcureAM Research

For decades, UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects) lived on the fringe, fueled by grainy footage, conspiracy theories, and late-night speculation. But in recent years, the conversation has shifted dramatically. Governments, scientists, and mainstream institutions are now taking these sightings seriously, rebranding them as UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) and studying them with a level of transparency that would have been unthinkable a generation ago. Most recently, President Donald Trump greenlit the release of secret government files pertaining to UAPs.

So what exactly are “the UFO files,” and why are they suddenly back in the spotlight?

From UFOs to UAPs

The shift in terminology from UFO to UAP is more than cosmetic. It reflects an effort to remove stigma and approach the phenomenon scientifically.

Organizations like NASA and the Pentagon’s former Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program have investigated these incidents not as alien encounters, but as potential national security issues.

Are these objects:

Advanced foreign technology?

Natural atmospheric phenomena?

Sensor errors or misinterpretations?

Something else entirely?

So far, there’s no single answer.

What the Files Actually Show

Despite the hype, the UFO files are less about definitive conclusions and more about unanswered questions.

Patterns have emerged:

Many sightings occur near military training areas

Objects are often detected across multiple sensor systems (radar, infrared, visual)

Pilots consistently report similar behaviors—rapid acceleration, hovering, and lack of visible propulsion

Investigators have been able to explain some cases with drones, weather balloons, and optical illusions accounting for a portion of sightings, but a significant number remain unresolved.

Why This Matters

The renewed attention isn’t about proving extraterrestrial life, it’s about understanding unknowns in our airspace.

From a defense standpoint, unidentified objects operating with advanced capabilities raise obvious concerns. If even a fraction represent breakthrough technology from rival nations, that has major geopolitical implications.

From a scientific perspective, UAPs challenge our understanding of physics, perception, and atmospheric phenomena.

And culturally? The stigma is fading.

A New Era of Disclosure

What was once dismissed is now openly discussed in Congress, studied by scientists, and covered by major media outlets. The turning point came when the U.S. Department of Defense officially acknowledged the existence of UAP encounters recorded by military pilots. These weren’t shaky amateur videos, they were high-quality sensor recordings captured by advanced fighter jets.

In 2020, the Pentagon declassified several of these videos, showing objects moving in ways that defy conventional aerodynamics: no visible propulsion, extreme speeds, and instantaneous directional changes.

Then came the reports. In 2021, and again in subsequent updates, U.S. intelligence agencies released assessments documenting over a hundred UAP sightings.

So… Are We Alone?

The UFO files don’t answer that question. Not yet. But they do something arguably more important: they open the dialogue and help to legitimize the topic.

UFO: The Procure Space ETF®

The world’s first pure-play space exchange traded-fund, UFO, the Procure Space ETF®, has always taken UAPs seriously. So much so that in 2021, the UFO ETF added an unidentified aerial phenomena “UAP” risk disclosure to the fund prospectus.

According to the fund’s disclosure, UAPs are “flying objects that look or move unlike any known aircraft used by the U.S. or any foreign country” and “could create unintentional or deliberate operational, data security, ‘cyber’ and other interference with the operation of satellites and other objects in space.”

The Procure Space ETF®, launched in 2019, is the world’s first fund to offer pure-play exposure to the global space economy. At least 80% of the fund’s components are required to receive a majority of their revenue from space-related activities.

For more information about the UFO, the Procure Space ETF®, please visit www.ProcureETFs.com.

Important Information:

For a complete list of holdings in UFO, visit: https://procureetfs.com/ufo/.

Please consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. This and other important information is contained in the Fund’s summary prospectus and prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting procureetfs.com. Read carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Aerospace and defense companies can be significantly affected by government aerospace and defense regulation and spending policies. The exploration of space by private industry and the harvesting of space assets is a business based in future and is witnessing new entrants into the market. Investments in the Fund will be riskier than traditional investments in established industry sectors. The Fund is considered to be concentrated in securities of companies that operate or utilize satellites which are subject to manufacturing delays, launch delays or failures, and operational and environmental risks that could limit their ability to utilize the satellites needed to deliver services to customers. Investing in foreign securities are volatile, harder to price, and less liquid than U.S. securities. Securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies may experience much more price volatility, greater spreads between their bid and ask prices and significantly lower trading volumes than securities issued by large, more established companies.

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