UEC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Uranium Energy Corp (Symbol: UEC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.26, changing hands as high as $6.42 per share. Uranium Energy Corp shares are currently trading up about 23.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UEC's low point in its 52 week range is $3.85 per share, with $8.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.45.

