UE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Urban Edge Properties (Symbol: UE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.18, changing hands as high as $19.36 per share. Urban Edge Properties shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UE's low point in its 52 week range is $15.66 per share, with $21.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.37.

