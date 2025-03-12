Udemy CEO Greg Brown To Step Down, Hugo Sarrazin To Succeed; Confirms Outlook

(RTTNews) - Udemy, Inc. (UDMY), an education technology company, on Wednesday announced that Chief Executive Officer Greg Brown will be leaving after four years to explore new opportunities.

Brown will be replaced by Hugo Sarrazin as President, Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board of Directors with effect immediately.

Brown will remain as a non-executive advisor until the end of the year to support a smooth transition.

Sarrazin is a SaaS and AI veteran, and most recently was with UKG, a cloud company, as President and Chief Product and Technology Officer.

Udemy also confirmed that its financial outlook, which was announced on February 13, remains unchanged.

In the pre-market trading, Udemy is 1.53% lesser at $9.30 on the Nasdaq.

