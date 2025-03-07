UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Receives Approval for Pilot Value-Added Telecommunications Services in China

UCLOUDLINK receives MIIT approval for value-added telecom services in China, enabling expansion and enhanced service offerings.

UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC., a leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, announced it is one of the first 13 foreign-invested companies to receive approval from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to pilot value-added telecommunications services in China. This allows UCLOUDLINK to offer services like internet access and information services, enhancing the telecom offerings for Chinese consumers alongside other multinational corporations such as Deutsche Telekom and Airbus. CEO Chaohui Chen emphasized that this approval validates UCLOUDLINK's innovative capabilities and will enable the company to expand its business and product portfolio in alignment with the growing digital lifestyle needs in China. The announcement highlights the company's commitment to improving service quality and meeting consumer demands in an evolving digital landscape.

UCLOUDLINK has received approval from China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to operate value-added telecommunications services, underscoring its innovative capabilities and market position.

Being included in a select group of 13 foreign-invested companies with this approval positions UCLOUDLINK favorably for competitive advantage and business expansion in the large Chinese market.

The approval allows UCLOUDLINK to enhance its product offerings and explore new business models, directly contributing to the company's growth and customer service enhancements.

This approval comes amidst a competitive landscape where UCLOUDLINK is compared against well-known multinational corporations, potentially overshadowing its brand and capabilities.

The pilot program’s success hinges on the company’s ability to effectively navigate regulatory and operational challenges within the Chinese telecommunications market, which may pose risks to its expansion plans.

The announcement does not provide specific details on how this approval will directly impact UCLOUDLINK's revenue or market positioning, leaving uncertainty about its business prospects.

What approval did UCLOUDLINK receive from the MIIT?

UCLOUDLINK received approval for pilot operations of value-added telecommunications services in China.

How does this approval impact UCLOUDLINK's services?

The approval allows UCLOUDLINK to offer internet access and information services in China, enhancing service quality.

Who are the other companies approved alongside UCLOUDLINK?

Other approved companies include affiliates of Deutsche Telekom, Siemens, Airbus, and HSBC.

What is UCLOUDLINK's business model?

UCLOUDLINK operates a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy model in telecommunications.

What technology does UCLOUDLINK utilize?

UCLOUDLINK leverages innovative cloud SIM technology to provide reliable and high-speed mobile data connectivity.

Full Release



HONG KONG, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“UCLOUDLINK” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, today announced that it was one of the first batch of 13 foreign-invested companies to receive approval for pilot operations of value-added telecommunications services by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (the “MIIT”). With the approval, UCLOUDLINK will be permitted to engage in value-added telecommunications services such as internet access and information services in China.





The 13 foreign-invested companies approved for this pilot program are predominantly affiliates of well-known multinational corporations, including Deutsche Telekom, Siemens, Airbus, and HSBC. Companies that received approval are expected to provide Chinese consumers with a more diverse range of telecom services and products to stimulate market vitality, enhance service quality and standards, and better meet the growing digital lifestyle needs of the Chinese public.





Mr. Chaohui Chen, Director and Chief Executive Officer of UCLOUDLINK, said, “Being included in the first batch of foreign-invested companies to receive approval from the MIIT underscores the MIIT’s confidence in our innovative technological capabilities and business model to service the growing digital lifestyle needs of the public - a direct reflection of our slogan, “Better Connection Empowers Better Life”. This approval will create significant opportunities for us to further expand our business lines and enrich our product portfolio. We will capitalize on this going forward by actively exploring new business models, developing value-added telecom services, and contribute to the industry’s high-quality development.”





As of the end of February 2025, China had over 2,400 foreign-invested telecommunications enterprises.







About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.







UCLOUDLINK is the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company’s products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.







For more information, please contact:







UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.





Daniel Gao





Tel: +852-2180-6111





E-mail:



ir@ucloudlink.com















Investor Relations:





Christensen Advisory





Christian Arnell, Managing Director





Tel: +852-2117-0861





E-mail:



ucloudlink@christensencomms.com





