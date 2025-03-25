UBX Stock Down 29% on Mixed Results From Phase II Eye Disease Study

Shares of UNITY Biotechnology UBX crashed 28.8% yesterday, following mixed results from a mid-stage non-inferiority study of its lead candidate, intravitreal UBX1325 compared with Regeneron’s REGN Eylea (aflibercept) in diabetic macular edema (“DME”) patients.

The primary efficacy endpoint of the phase IIb ASPIRE study is demonstrating non-inferiority to Eylea, measured by mean change in Best Corrected Visual Acuity from baseline to the average of weeks 20 and 24. The study enrolled 52 DME patients with poor vision despite prior anti-VEGF treatment and was randomized equally to receive either 10 μg UBX1325 or 2 mg of REGN’s Eylea. UBX1325 is UNITY Biotechnology’s novel BCL-xL inhibitor with a unique mechanism of action.

UBX’s Phase II ASPIRE Study Results in Detail

The data readout from the mid-stage DME study demonstrated that treatment with the candidate resulted in vision gains, non-inferior to Regeneron’s Eylea, at weeks 24 and 36 in the difficult-to-treat patient population. Patients treated with UBX1325 achieved a +5.2 letter improvement in visual acuity at 24 weeks and a +5.5 letter gain at 36 weeks.

UBX1325 demonstrated statistically significant non-inferiority to Eylea at all time points up to 36 weeks, except for the average of weeks 20 and 24, where it met non-inferiority at an 88% confidence interval, just below the pre-specified 90% threshold for the primary analysis endpoint. This likely caused the stock price to crash.

Additionally, UBX reported that DME patients receiving UBX1325 experienced an increase in Central Subfield Thickness (“CST”) at weeks 16 and 20. CST is an objective measurement of macular thickness.

UBX1325 generally performed better than REGN’s Eylea in patients with moderate disease severity, measured as baseline CST less than 400 microns, who made up about 60% of the ASPIRE study population. Patients who transitioned from Eylea to UBX1325 before enrollment showed the most consistent and long-lasting vision improvements.

UBX1325 has consistently shown a favorable safety and tolerability profile across multiple clinical studies, with no reported cases of intraocular inflammation, retinal artery occlusion, endophthalmitis or vasculitis.

UNITY Biotechnology expects to report the complete 36-week data of the remaining patients in the second quarter of 2025.

Eylea is Regeneron’s blockbuster eye disease drug, which is already approved for wet age-related macular degeneration, DME, diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion. The FDA has also approved REGN’s Eylea to treat preterm infants with retinopathy of prematurity.

