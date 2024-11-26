News & Insights

UBTECH Robotics Completes H Share Placement

November 26, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP LTD Class H (HK:9880) has released an update.

UBTECH Robotics Corp Ltd successfully completed the placement of 7 million new H shares, raising approximately HK$551.88 million in net proceeds. The shares were priced at HK$83.88 each and were distributed to at least six independent placees. The company plans to use the funds for business operations, development, and debt repayment.

