UBSI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of United Bankshares Inc (Symbol: UBSI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.80, changing hands as low as $32.61 per share. United Bankshares Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UBSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UBSI's low point in its 52 week range is $25.35 per share, with $38.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.68.

