UBSI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of United Bankshares Inc (Symbol: UBSI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.36, changing hands as high as $36.73 per share. United Bankshares Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UBSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UBSI's low point in its 52 week range is $31.74 per share, with $42.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.47.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.