UBS Upgrades Xcel Energy (XEL)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, UBS upgraded their outlook for Xcel Energy (NasdaqGS:XEL) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.41% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Xcel Energy is $89.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $72.53 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 9.41% from its latest reported closing price of $81.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Xcel Energy is 15,146MM, an increase of 3.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,867 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xcel Energy. This is an decrease of 180 owner(s) or 8.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XEL is 0.29%, an increase of 7.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.55% to 632,072K shares. The put/call ratio of XEL is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 28,851K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,262K shares , representing an increase of 8.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 68.46% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 27,923K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,639K shares , representing a decrease of 13.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 1.29% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 24,572K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,026K shares , representing an increase of 14.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 87.72% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 18,815K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,527K shares , representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 86.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,544K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,787K shares , representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XEL by 15.28% over the last quarter.

