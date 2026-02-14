UBS Upgrades Xcel Energy Inc. - Preferred Stock (XELLL)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, UBS upgraded their outlook for Xcel Energy Inc. - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGM:XELLL) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.73% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Xcel Energy Inc. - Preferred Stock is $29.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.23 to a high of $34.03. The average price target represents an increase of 19.73% from its latest reported closing price of $24.91 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xcel Energy Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 200.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XELLL is 0.20%, an increase of 7,835.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 59.24% to 82K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Iat Reinsurance Co holds 80K shares.

Nbc Securities holds 1K shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares.

