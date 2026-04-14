UBS Upgrades Tesla (TSLA)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2026, UBS upgraded their outlook for Tesla (NasdaqGS:TSLA) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.84% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Tesla is $408.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.53 to a high of $630.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.84% from its latest reported closing price of $352.42 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tesla is 210,812MM, an increase of 122.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,390 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tesla. This is an decrease of 995 owner(s) or 18.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSLA is 0.88%, an increase of 19.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.30% to 1,597,790K shares. The put/call ratio of TSLA is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 65,701K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65,325K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 1.58% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 44,592K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,640K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 5.85% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 42,484K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,036K shares , representing a decrease of 3.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 2.87% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 38,086K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 27,413K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,884K shares , representing a decrease of 9.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSLA by 6.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.