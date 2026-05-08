UBS Upgrades Tapestry (TPR)

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2026, UBS upgraded their outlook for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.85% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Tapestry is $158.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $74.61 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.85% from its latest reported closing price of $133.44 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Tapestry is 7,554MM, a decrease of 3.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,072 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tapestry. This is an decrease of 511 owner(s) or 32.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPR is 0.18%, an increase of 26.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.76% to 221,138K shares. The put/call ratio of TPR is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 13,156K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 10,114K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 9,350K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,849K shares , representing an increase of 48.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 110.83% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,913K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,709K shares , representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPR by 13.20% over the last quarter.

SRS Investment Management holds 5,046K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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