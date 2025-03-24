UBS Upgrades Steel Dynamics (BIT:1STLD)

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Steel Dynamics (BIT:1STLD) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.86% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Steel Dynamics is €135.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of €118.72 to a high of €157.97. The average price target represents an increase of 13.86% from its latest reported closing price of €119.06 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Steel Dynamics is 17,582MM, an increase of 0.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,615 funds or institutions reporting positions in Steel Dynamics. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 0.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1STLD is 0.24%, an increase of 1.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.22% to 145,439K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,628K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,177K shares , representing an increase of 8.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1STLD by 1.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,542K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,658K shares , representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1STLD by 13.06% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,832K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,759K shares , representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1STLD by 12.73% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,688K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,658K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1STLD by 54.01% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 3,593K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,777K shares , representing an increase of 22.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1STLD by 15.79% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.