UBS Upgrades Southern Copper (SCCO)

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.40% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Southern Copper is $96.41/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $135.51. The average price target represents an increase of 4.40% from its latest reported closing price of $92.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Southern Copper is 11,025MM, a decrease of 3.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,006 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Copper. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCCO is 0.20%, an increase of 7.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.60% to 79,393K shares. The put/call ratio of SCCO is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 4,232K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,207K shares , representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCCO by 22.39% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,701K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,686K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCCO by 20.79% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 2,943K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,964K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCCO by 24.02% over the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 2,850K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,731K shares , representing an increase of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCCO by 56.46% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 2,595K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,581K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCCO by 1.83% over the last quarter.

Southern Copper Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Southern Copper Corporation is one of the largest integrated copper producers in the world and has the largest copper reserves of the industry. The company is a NYSE and Lima Stock Exchange listed company that is 88.9% owned by Grupo Mexico, a Mexican company listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange. The remaining 11.1% ownership interest is held by the international investment community. Southern Copper Corp. operates mining units and metallurgical facilities in Mexico, Peru and conduct exploration activities in Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru.

