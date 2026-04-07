UBS Upgrades Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2026, UBS upgraded their outlook for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE:PNFP) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.16% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Pinnacle Financial Partners is $118.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 34.16% from its latest reported closing price of $88.32 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Pinnacle Financial Partners is 2,151MM, an increase of 10.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pinnacle Financial Partners. This is an decrease of 904 owner(s) or 94.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNFP is 0.02%, an increase of 92.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.25% to 1,413K shares. The put/call ratio of PNFP is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BloombergSen holds 801K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lee Danner & Bass holds 212K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 90K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

Cary Street Partners Financial holds 49K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 46K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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