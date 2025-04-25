UBS Upgrades Philip Morris International (PM)

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.42% Downside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Philip Morris International is $159.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $103.02 to a high of $189.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.42% from its latest reported closing price of $170.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Philip Morris International is 35,418MM, a decrease of 7.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,706 funds or institutions reporting positions in Philip Morris International. This is an increase of 252 owner(s) or 7.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PM is 0.55%, an increase of 3.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.88% to 1,640,331K shares. The put/call ratio of PM is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 122,584K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 118,368K shares , representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PM by 0.54% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 92,667K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 97,503K shares , representing a decrease of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PM by 7.78% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 50,846K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,340K shares , representing a decrease of 10.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PM by 11.49% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 48,747K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,654K shares , representing an increase of 12.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PM by 7.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 48,733K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,268K shares , representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PM by 3.37% over the last quarter.

Philip Morris International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Philip Morris International is a leading international tobacco company, with a diverse workforce of around 73,500 people who hail from every corner of the globe. Philip Morris International is committed to being a great employer. We strive to be environmentally and socially responsible. We are dedicated to fighting the illegal cigarette trade. We proudly support the communities where we source tobacco and where our employees live and work. Philip Morris International is dedicated to doing something very dramatic—we want to replace cigarettes with smoke-free products as fast as possible. That’s why Philip Morris International has more than 430 scientists, engineers, and technicians developing less-harmful alternatives to cigarettes at our two research facilities in Switzerland and Singapore. It’s the biggest shift in our history. And it’s the right one for our consumers, our company, our shareholders, and society.

