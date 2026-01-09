UBS Upgrades Oscar Health (OSCR)

Fintel reports that on January 9, 2026, UBS upgraded their outlook for Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.27% Downside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Oscar Health is $15.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.27% from its latest reported closing price of $17.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Oscar Health is 5,847MM, a decrease of 48.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 594 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oscar Health. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSCR is 0.21%, an increase of 28.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.67% to 180,692K shares. The put/call ratio of OSCR is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,307K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,651K shares , representing a decrease of 52.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 43.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,595K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,547K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 46.98% over the last quarter.

Thrive Capital Management holds 6,344K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 5,298K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,803K shares , representing an increase of 47.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 56.32% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,100K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,103K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSCR by 53.04% over the last quarter.

