UBS Upgrades Morgan Stanley (MS)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2026, UBS upgraded their outlook for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.30% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Morgan Stanley is $199.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $232.05. The average price target represents an increase of 18.30% from its latest reported closing price of $168.41 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Morgan Stanley is 60,344MM, a decrease of 14.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,533 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morgan Stanley. This is an decrease of 888 owner(s) or 25.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MS is 0.31%, an increase of 29.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.79% to 1,344,675K shares. The put/call ratio of MS is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group holds 377,085K shares representing 23.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 35,714K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,413K shares , representing a decrease of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS by 11.72% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 27,071K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,536K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS by 10.17% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 25,018K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,494K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS by 7.57% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 20,544K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,321K shares , representing a decrease of 32.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS by 18.47% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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