UBS Upgrades Montauk Renewables (MNTK)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, UBS upgraded their outlook for Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) from Sell to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.33% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Montauk Renewables is $7.48. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 2.33% from its latest reported closing price of $7.31.

The projected annual revenue for Montauk Renewables is $272MM, an increase of 32.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Credit Suisse holds 52K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing a decrease of 24.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNTK by 89.85% over the last quarter.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

SCHA - Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF holds 264K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares, representing an increase of 6.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNTK by 30.22% over the last quarter.

Ellevest holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 134.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNTK by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Vontobel Holding holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 11.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNTK by 88.41% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Montauk Renewables. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 13.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNTK is 0.08%, an increase of 6.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.83% to 26,402K shares. The put/call ratio of MNTK is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

Montauk Renewables Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Montauk Renewables, Inc. is a renewable energy company specializing in the recovery and processing of biogas from non-fossil fuel sources such as dairy and landfills for beneficial use as a replacement to fossil fuels. Company develops, owns, and operates Renewable Natural Gas ("RNG") projects, using proven technologies that supply renewable fuel into the transportation and electrical power sectors. Having participated in the industry for over 30 years, Montauk is one of the largest U.S. producers of RNG. The company has an operating portfolio of 12 Renewable Natural Gas and three Renewable Electricity projects that span six states.

