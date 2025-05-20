UBS Upgrades Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.44% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mettler-Toledo International is $1,301.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1,121.10 to a high of $1,606.50. The average price target represents an increase of 12.44% from its latest reported closing price of $1,157.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Mettler-Toledo International is 4,261MM, an increase of 11.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 52.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,623 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mettler-Toledo International. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTD is 0.23%, an increase of 5.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 24,073K shares. The put/call ratio of MTD is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 790K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 793K shares , representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 0.59% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 709K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares , representing an increase of 17.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 25.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 661K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 677K shares , representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 21.51% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 591K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 591K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 578K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 558K shares , representing an increase of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MTD by 46.36% over the last quarter.

Mettler-Toledo International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

METTLER TOLEDO is a leading international manufacturer of precision measuring instruments. The company is the world's largest manufacturer and supplier of weighing systems for laboratories, industry and food retail. METTLER TOLEDO is one of the three leading suppliers of various complementary measuring technologies and a leading supplier of automated pharmaceutical research and ingredient development systems. Moreover, the company is the world's biggest manufacturer and supplier of metal recognition systems for the production and packaging industry.

