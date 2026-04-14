UBS Upgrades Ford Motor (F)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2026, UBS upgraded their outlook for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.33% Upside

As of April 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ford Motor is $14.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 11.33% from its latest reported closing price of $12.70 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ford Motor is 160,209MM, a decrease of 14.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,731 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ford Motor. This is an decrease of 562 owner(s) or 24.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to F is 0.09%, an increase of 38.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.11% to 2,595,249K shares. The put/call ratio of F is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 152,017K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 147,927K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 9.73% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 137,357K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 144,557K shares , representing a decrease of 5.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 9.52% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 106,600K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 105,345K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 7.42% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 51,405K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 38,153K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,867K shares , representing an increase of 21.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in F by 37.60% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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