UBS Upgrades Enhabit (EHAB)

Fintel reports that on January 8, 2026, UBS upgraded their outlook for Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.31% Downside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Enhabit is $9.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.58 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.31% from its latest reported closing price of $10.18 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Enhabit is 1,232MM, an increase of 17.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enhabit. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 6.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EHAB is 0.24%, an increase of 1.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.47% to 55,401K shares. The put/call ratio of EHAB is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 4,748K shares representing 9.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,780K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 30.58% over the last quarter.

8 Knots Management holds 4,219K shares representing 8.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,853K shares , representing an increase of 8.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 28.19% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,133K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,344K shares , representing a decrease of 6.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 29.55% over the last quarter.

AREX Capital Management holds 2,489K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,483K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 1.53% over the last quarter.

JANA Partners Management holds 2,137K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

