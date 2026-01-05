UBS Upgrades Emerson Electric (EMR)

Fintel reports that on January 5, 2026, UBS upgraded their outlook for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.95% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Emerson Electric is $152.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $113.40 to a high of $178.50. The average price target represents an increase of 6.95% from its latest reported closing price of $142.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Emerson Electric is 19,411MM, an increase of 7.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,977 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emerson Electric. This is an decrease of 63 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EMR is 0.33%, an increase of 6.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.32% to 513,009K shares. The put/call ratio of EMR is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 21,362K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,538K shares , representing an increase of 41.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 83.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,090K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,813K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 10.18% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 16,688K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,153K shares , representing a decrease of 14.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 20.54% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,966K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,668K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 10.09% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,935K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,878K shares , representing a decrease of 6.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EMR by 87.42% over the last quarter.

