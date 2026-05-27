UBS Upgrades Ecolab (ECL)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, UBS upgraded their outlook for Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.26% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Ecolab is $323.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $271.92 to a high of $369.60. The average price target represents an increase of 27.26% from its latest reported closing price of $254.23 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ecolab is 16,027MM, a decrease of 2.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,722 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ecolab. This is an decrease of 506 owner(s) or 22.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECL is 0.23%, an increase of 29.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 249,113K shares. The put/call ratio of ECL is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 16,523K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,662K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,622K shares , representing an increase of 8.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 87.85% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 6,319K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,991K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,635K shares , representing an increase of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECL by 41.18% over the last quarter.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 5,218K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.