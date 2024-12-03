UBS Upgrades DTE Energy (DTE)

Fintel reports that on December 3, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.71% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for DTE Energy is $139.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $126.01 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.71% from its latest reported closing price of $123.60 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DTE Energy is 16,277MM, an increase of 31.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,540 funds or institutions reporting positions in DTE Energy. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTE is 0.24%, an increase of 0.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.43% to 213,296K shares. The put/call ratio of DTE is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 20,189K shares representing 9.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,667K shares , representing a decrease of 7.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 2.09% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,750K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,083K shares , representing an increase of 9.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 15.48% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 6,601K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,356K shares , representing an increase of 18.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 24.95% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,226K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,359K shares , representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 8.21% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,800K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,557K shares , representing an increase of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTE by 79.07% over the last quarter.

DTE Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DTE Energy is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.2 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects; renewable natural gas; natural gas pipelines, gathering and storage; and energy marketing and trading. As an environmental leader, DTE utility operations will reduce carbon dioxide and methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric aspires to achieve net zero carbon by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.