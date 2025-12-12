UBS Upgrades Devon Energy (DVN)

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.32% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Devon Energy is $46.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 23.32% from its latest reported closing price of $37.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Devon Energy is 15,902MM, a decrease of 3.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,855 funds or institutions reporting positions in Devon Energy. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DVN is 0.27%, an increase of 5.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.82% to 560,280K shares. The put/call ratio of DVN is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,634K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,455K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 23.45% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 18,991K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,596K shares , representing an increase of 2.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 2.46% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,226K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,247K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 24.53% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,172K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,978K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 21.31% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 12,879K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,378K shares , representing a decrease of 11.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DVN by 5.93% over the last quarter.

