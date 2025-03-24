UBS Upgrades Cryoport (CYRX)

Fintel reports that on March 24, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Cryoport (NasdaqCM:CYRX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 102.17% Upside

As of March 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cryoport is $11.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.56 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 102.17% from its latest reported closing price of $5.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cryoport is 354MM, an increase of 54.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 344 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cryoport. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYRX is 0.06%, an increase of 10.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.44% to 55,968K shares. The put/call ratio of CYRX is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cadian Capital Management holds 4,927K shares representing 9.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,318K shares , representing an increase of 12.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 23.16% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 4,459K shares representing 8.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,151K shares , representing a decrease of 15.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 10.59% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,140K shares representing 8.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,731K shares , representing an increase of 9.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 9.70% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 2,567K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,699K shares , representing a decrease of 5.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYRX by 17.48% over the last quarter.

AOFAX - Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds 1,943K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CryoPort Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cryoport, Inc. is redefining temperature-controlled supply chain support for the life sciences industry by continually broadening its platform of solutions, serving the Biopharma, Reproductive Medicine, and Animal Health markets. Through its family of companies, Cryoport Systems, MVE Biological Solutions, CRYOPDP and Cryogene, Cryoport provides strategic solutions that will support the growing needs of these markets. The Company mission is to support life and health on earth through our advanced technologies, global supply chain network and dedicated scientists, technicians and supporting teams of professionals. Cryoport serves clients in life sciences research, clinical trials, and product commercialization. The Company supports the creation of life, the sustaining of life and life-saving advanced cell and gene therapies in over 100 countries around the world.

