UBS Upgrades Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2026, UBS upgraded their outlook for Corcept Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:CORT) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.38% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Corcept Therapeutics is $68.75/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 34.38% from its latest reported closing price of $51.16 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Corcept Therapeutics is 511MM, a decrease of 33.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corcept Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 329 owner(s) or 46.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CORT is 0.11%, an increase of 57.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.23% to 83,864K shares. The put/call ratio of CORT is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ingalls & Snyder holds 7,195K shares representing 6.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,698K shares , representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CORT by 56.05% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,759K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,089K shares , representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CORT by 53.47% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 4,821K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,077K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company.

Parallel Advisors holds 3,879K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,871K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CORT by 58.09% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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